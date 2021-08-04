Train crash in Czech Republic leaves dozens injured, 2 dead

Two trains collided near the Czech town of Pilsen on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving dozens of people injured.

Police reported that helicopters were on scene to help people injured in the accident. Emergency services along with the local fire department were also on site dealing with injuries.

According to local media, the trains that collided were the EX 351 train and the OS 7406 train between the Domazlice and Blizejov stations. The crash was reported to have taken place after 6 a.m. UTC. Transport Minister Karel Havlicek was reported to be heading to the scene.

