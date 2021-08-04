Alexa
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau issues sea warning for Tropical Storm Lupit

CWB predicts Tropical Storm Lupit will come closest to Taiwan between Aug. 6 and 7

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 16:47
Sea warning issued for Tropical Storm Lupit. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) this afternoon (Aug. 4) issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Lupit (盧碧), with a land warning possible during the second half of Thursday (Aug. 5).

At 8 a.m., the CWB announced that a tropical depression off the coast of China's Guangdong Province and southwest of Taiwan had been upgraded to Tropical Storm Lupit. By 2:30 p.m., the weather bureau had already issued a sea warning for the storm.

As the tropical cyclone barrels toward the Taiwan Strait, the CWB stated that it may issue a land warning for Taiwan's outer islands of Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu on Thursday afternoon. The CWB predicted that Lupit will come closest to the country between Friday and Saturday (Aug. 6 and 7) before heading north on Sunday (Aug. 8).

NOAA satellite photo of Tropical Storm Lupit. (NOAA image)

The CWB forecast that the tropical storm will shift from a northeastern to a north-northeastern trajectory toward the coast of Southern China on Thursday (Aug. 5). On Friday and Saturday, the storm's eyewall will come closest to Taiwan, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu.

As for Taiwan proper, from Thursday through Saturday, central and southern areas will be prone to heavy or torrential rain and sudden downpours. During this period, northern and eastern Taiwan will likely see intermittent and potentially heavy rains.
