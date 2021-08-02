Alexa
Senator argues against getting hysterical over Delta variant: it's more transmissible but much less deadly

Death rate from Delta only 0.08% among unvaccinated people under 50: Public Health England

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 15:09
US Senator Rand Paul (Gage Skidmore photo)

US Senator Rand Paul (Gage Skidmore photo) (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Rand Paul argued against getting hysterical over Delta variant during a recent interview on “Fox News Primetime,” saying that the variant is more transmissible but it's significantly less deadly and urging the government not to change any mandates because of that.

Paul, who is also an ophthalmologist, first argued against National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins’ suggestion made during a TV interview that parents should wear masks at home to protect their children from COVID-19. The senator said that for children, the pandemic’s death rate is about the same as or even less than the seasonal flu, slamming Collin's suggestion as "utterly without scientific evidence.”

He then turned to the Delta variant, saying, "it is significant more transmissible, but guess what? Every bit of evidence shows that it’s significantly less deadly.” The senator cited a study conducted by Public Health England, which looked at 92,000 people. The study shows that there were no deaths from the variant among vaccinated people under 50 years old and the death rate was only 008% among unvaccinated people under 50, which Paul said, was“still very very small.”

Therefore, the senator argued against getting hysterical over the Delta variant and said, “We shouldn’t be changing any mandates," including wearing masks, which he said very likely didn’t change the “trajectory of the virus at all,” according to the interview.
