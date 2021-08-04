Taiwan reports 20 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Aug. 4) reported 20 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the 16 reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 21 new coronavirus cases, including 20 local and one imported infection. The CECC did not announce any deaths from the disease, leaving the COVID death toll at 791.

Local cases

The latest local cases include nine males and 11 females between the ages of 20 and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 24 to Aug. 3. As for the distribution of these cases, 14 were in New Taipei City, five in Taipei City, and one in Taoyuan City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, 16 are from known sources and four are from unknown sources. Inquiries are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,503 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 2, 12,957, or 89.3%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, Wednesday's sole imported infection, case No. 15,850, is a Japanese girl in her teens who came to Taiwan to study on Aug. 2. Although she had tested negative for the virus three days before her flight and is asymptomatic, a test taken at the airport upon arrival came back positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 4.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,128,419 COVID-19 tests, with 2,111,269 coming back negative. Out of the 15,742 confirmed cases, 1,275 were imported, 14,414 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 791 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 783 deaths from local infections, 393 were in New Taipei; 297 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 11 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.