Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting

BBC referenced News.com.au piece that said Taiwan independent in almost all aspects

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 14:17
Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun.

Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese embassy in the U.K. released a statement on Aug. 1 expressing its extreme dissatisfaction over the BBC’s Taiwan-related coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chinese took particular issue with a report that was run on the BBC Mandarin website saying that Taiwan is one of the three teams not allowed to participate at the Olympic Games under its real name. Taiwan is forced to compete in international sports competitions under the name “Chinese Taipei” because of interference from China, while the other two teams mentioned were Russia and Refugee Olympic Team.

The BBC article also pointed out that foreign spectators are often confused by the name “Chinese Taipei,” so some international media have instead just gone with “Team Taiwan” instead. The story then went on to reference an Australian News.com.au article that pointed out that Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China.

The News.com.au piece also pointed out that Taiwan is practically an independent country in almost all aspects, and unlike China, prides itself on its democratic system.

In its statement, the Chinese embassy in the U.K. said, “The reports on the BBC Chinese website and news.com.au about the participation of ‘Chinese Taipei’ in Tokyo Olympics are unprofessional and severely misleading. The Chinese side is gravely concerned and strongly opposes this.”

The embassy then continued with a boilerplate protest statement, which read, “There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole lawful government representing the whole China.”

Taiwan is currently in the middle of its best-ever showing at the Olympics this year. So far, Taiwanese athletes have won 11 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze.
