Taiwan plans live-fire drills near disputed South China Sea island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) plans to hold live-fire drills involving Kestrel anti-armor missiles near the disputed South China Sea island of Dongsha next month, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 4).

The maneuvers scheduled for Sept. 5 and Sept. 12 will use the missiles supplied by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Technology (NCSIST) in an effort to simulate the destruction of a Chinese naval unit trying to land on the island, CNA reported.

The drills will include the firing of missiles up to a height of 12,000 feet above Dongsha, according to a statement from the CGA. While it has described the September action as part of regular annual drills, China has over the past year sent military planes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on almost a daily basis.

Most of the incursions took place southwest of Taiwan’s main island, in the direction of Dongsha, causing concern that one day China might try to take the island.

Dongsha is claimed by several countries, including China, but is controlled by Taiwan as part of the Kaohsiung City district of Qijin more than 400 kilometers away.