Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Flyweight boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) will bring home the bronze, the first in Taiwan's history, but will not be able to contend for the gold after losing a hard-fought bout against her Turkish opponent Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

In the first round of the semifinals of the women's flyweight boxing category of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 4), 2nd-ranked Cakiroglu used her speed advantage to quickly score points and get out of harm's way when Huang tried to counterattack. All five judges gave the first round to Cakiroglu with straight 10s, with 9s for Huang.



Huang throws left jab at Cakiroglu. (CNA photo)

Knowing she had to make up for lost ground, Huang came out swinging in the second round and managed to score more points. Although two judges gave her a 10 for her increased aggression, Cakiroglu still won the round.

In the third round, Huang continued to try to close the distance and land straight shots but was often met with counter punches from Cakiroglu. At one point, Huang was able to knock down her opponent with a solid right cross, but it was not enough to sway the judges.



Huang punches Cakiroglu with left hand as she parries with her right. (CNA photo)

Huang again lost the round and thus the match with a final score of 0:5. In order to reduce unnecessary injuries to competitors, the Olympic boxing competition does not require boxers to fight for the bronze medal and instead awards two of them.

Therefore, Huang has officially earned a bronze medal, a first for Taiwan. With Huang's accomplishment, The country's medal count now rises to 11, including two golds, four silvers, and five bronzes, more than doubling its previous medal tallies at the Sydney and Athens Olympics.



Huang lands solid right cross on Cakiroglu's face. (CNA photo)