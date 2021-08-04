Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home

Mirage 2000 fighter escort a tribute to athletes amid Taiwan’s best-ever Olympic showing

  318
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 11:55
Mirage 2000 jet fighters. 

Mirage 2000 jet fighters.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Mirage 2000 fighter jets will meet the flight carrying Taiwanese Olympians as it makes its way home Wednesday (Aug. 4) afternoon in a show of national support for the athletes.

The Tokyo Olympics, which kicked off on July 23, saw 68 Taiwanese athletes participate in 18 sports. As of Aug. 1, Taiwan had bagged 10 medals, including two golds, four silvers, and four bronzes, besting its previous record of five medals at the Athens Games in 2004.

In a tribute to the competitors’ stellar performance, four of Taiwan's Mirage 2000 aircraft will take off from Hsinchu Air Base and accompany the plane, operated by national carrier China Airlines, as it brings some of the athletes home, reported CNA, citing military sources.

The celebratory event will feature flares launched from the fighters, weather permitting, according to the report.

Taiwan has shone in the sports of weightlifting, badminton, judo, golf, archery, artistic gymnastics, taekwondo, and table tennis. Described on the official Olympics website as having caused “an upset to win gold,” Taiwan’s crushing victory over China in the men’s doubles badminton final has led to a proposed credit card featuring a reference to the match.
Tokyo Olympics
Mirage 2000
athletes
Olympians

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID forces Taiwan to delay life-extension work on French-built missiles
COVID forces Taiwan to delay life-extension work on French-built missiles
2021/08/03 14:14
Taiwan gymnast wins men’s pommel horse silver at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan gymnast wins men’s pommel horse silver at Tokyo Olympics
2021/08/01 19:57
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
2021/07/31 21:01
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/31 19:35
Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
Last gasp loss sees Lin Yun-ju return to Taiwan without singles medal
2021/07/30 20:35

Updated : 2021-08-04 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths