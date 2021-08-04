Jet fighters to welcome Taiwan's Olympians on their journey home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Mirage 2000 fighter jets will meet the flight carrying Taiwanese Olympians as it makes its way home Wednesday (Aug. 4) afternoon in a show of national support for the athletes.

The Tokyo Olympics, which kicked off on July 23, saw 68 Taiwanese athletes participate in 18 sports. As of Aug. 1, Taiwan had bagged 10 medals, including two golds, four silvers, and four bronzes, besting its previous record of five medals at the Athens Games in 2004.

In a tribute to the competitors’ stellar performance, four of Taiwan's Mirage 2000 aircraft will take off from Hsinchu Air Base and accompany the plane, operated by national carrier China Airlines, as it brings some of the athletes home, reported CNA, citing military sources.

The celebratory event will feature flares launched from the fighters, weather permitting, according to the report.

Taiwan has shone in the sports of weightlifting, badminton, judo, golf, archery, artistic gymnastics, taekwondo, and table tennis. Described on the official Olympics website as having caused “an upset to win gold,” Taiwan’s crushing victory over China in the men’s doubles badminton final has led to a proposed credit card featuring a reference to the match.