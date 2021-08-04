Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

'AGON by AOC': a New Gaming Brand Strategy to Inspire Gamers at Every Level

By AOC, Media OutReach
2021/08/04 11:10

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 August 2021 - The world's leading gaming monitor brand, AOC is launching 'AGON by AOC' as the latest step of its global brand strategy to benefit gamers with an enhanced portfolio and more monitor choices. This global brand enhancement encapsulates an inclusive range of gaming ecosystems that welcomes players at all levels of ability, as they hone their skills and aspire to be their very best.


'AGON by AOC': a New Gaming Brand Strategy to Inspire Gamers at Every Level


This latest development in AOC's brand strategy is a natural evolution, based on the recognition by analyst house IDC that AOC is now the world's leading provider of gaming monitors by market share. In 2020, IDC announced that distinguished result for a second consecutive year.* "AGON", it should be noted, is the ancient Greek word for intense competition and so defines a brand of gaming monitors designed to face all challenges in the pursuit of victory.

"Today, we can announce", explained Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore, "that at AOC we have listened to our customers, and 'AGON by AOC' will offer so much more than simply great gaming monitors. We are already offering peripherals and ergonomic enhancements that deliver a mix of accuracy, efficiency and comfort. In this way we are building ecosystems for a variety of talents and gaming communities, as we extend portfolios and offer greater choice for levels of competition that are attracting huge numbers of new fans every day. 'AGON by AOC' is our response to the realization that gaming is evolving at a very fast rate. It's an exciting time for all of us".


Adventure is waiting

As AOC builds its gaming eco-systems with this launch, the hierarchy is now clear to see, with 'AGON', AGON PRO' and 'AOC Gaming' sub-brands sitting under the 'AGON by AOC' brand, and each differentiated by its unique blend of features, designs and target users. No longer targeted simply at an exclusive audience of esports aficionados and professionals, 'AGON by AOC' equally reaches out to the more ambitious gaming enthusiasts, as well as the more casual, hobbyist type of gamer, and offers real value in monitors and accessories at any skill level. Harnessing the inherent quality common to all AGON offerings, the 'AGON by AOC' gaming lines appeal to audiences with a competitive spirit just waiting to be unleashed within the freedom to compete and grow on an individual basis. Even newcomers can now enter the learning circle of competitive gaming as a vital part of the AGON community, a growing universe of aspiration embodied by the AGON League.

Winning recognition: gaming community demands 'AGON by AOC'

Saluted by both the gaming community as a whole, as well as by hardware reviewers, 'AGON by AOC' monitors continue to stand out for their superb ergonomics, winning features, and use of high-quality materials. Nevertheless, as part of AOC's strategy for constant improvement and growth, the 'AGON by AOC' brand is poised for further evolution.

*For the second year in a row, AOC was named by IDC as 2020 global market share leader in gaming monitors. See IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker, 2020Q4.

Find out more about AOC at www.aoc.com

Updated : 2021-08-04 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths