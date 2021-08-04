Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7

Tropical Storm Lupit likely to bring heavy rain across country

  1226
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 10:59
Tropical Storm Lupit's predicted path. (CWB image)

Tropical Storm Lupit's predicted path. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced today (Aug. 4) that a tropical depression southwest of Taiwan had intensified into a tropical storm and predicted that it will have the greatest effect on the country from Thursday through Saturday (Aug. 5-7).

As of 8 a.m., the CWB reported that Tropical Storm Lupit (盧碧) is 630 kilometers west-southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northeast at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.

Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
CWB prediction of path of Tropical Storm Lupit and tropical depression. (CWB map)

In addition to Lupit, there is a tropical depression to the northeast of the country. The system is predicted to head northeast toward Japan without having an impact on Taiwan.

Although the development of a Lupit, which was 570 km southwest of Kinmen, was hindered somewhat by its proximity to China's east coast, the CWB announced this morning that it had developed into a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
JMA prediction of Tropical Storm's Lupit's path. (JMA map)

The CWB predicts that the storm will skirt the east coast of China as it moves into the Taiwan Strait and that it will impact Taiwan the most from Thursday to Saturday. Due to its western trajectory, the CWB forecasts that the Taiwanese outer islands of Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu will be affected most in the form of powerful winds and heavy rains.

As for Taiwan proper, from Thursday through Saturday, central and southern areas will be prone to heavy or torrential rain and sudden downpours. During this period, northern and eastern Taiwan will likely see intermittent rains and potentially heavy rains.

Tropical Storm Lupit forms, greatest impact on Taiwan expected Aug. 5-7
JTWC prediction of Tropical Storm Lupit's path. (JTWC map)
tropical depression
tropical storm
tropical storm forecast
typhoon
typhoon forecast
tropical cyclone

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm brewing, could impact Taiwan on Thursday
2021/08/03 13:14
Taiwan’s Turtle Island tentatively set to reopen to visitors July 29
Taiwan’s Turtle Island tentatively set to reopen to visitors July 29
2021/07/27 17:38
Taiwan ends sea warnings as Typhoon In-Fa blasts mountain areas with rain
Taiwan ends sea warnings as Typhoon In-Fa blasts mountain areas with rain
2021/07/24 13:52
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
Typhoon In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan July 23-24
2021/07/23 11:19
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
Northern Taiwan sees over 200 mm of rain from Typhoon In-Fa
2021/07/22 17:14

Updated : 2021-08-04 13:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths