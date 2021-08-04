Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Initium first local media outlet to leave HK since security law kicked in

News agency laments adverse media environment, ‘treacherous road to freedom’

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 10:49
(Screenshot, Initium Media website)

(Screenshot, Initium Media website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong digital media outlet Initium Media announced Tuesday (Aug. 3) that it is moving its headquarters to Singapore, becoming the first Hong Kong news outlet to relocate overseas since the draconian national security law was imposed in the city last year.

In an open letter, Executive Editor Susie Wu (吳婧) said Initium will continue to produce in-depth content to reflect the pulses of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It will operate on an online, decentralized basis, she said, "as the road to freedom becomes ever treacherous," noting that Hong Kong had fallen to 80th place in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of the news organization, which focuses on feature reporting and has about 60,000 paying subscribers. The move comes as Hong Kong media faces an increasingly harsh environment due to the security law.

The pro-democracy Apple Daily was forced to close in June following a string of raids, the arrest of its executives, and the freezing of its assets. In April, a journalist reportedly quit Radio Television Hong Kong after pro-Beijing individuals threatened her over an interview in which she asked a WHO official about membership for Taiwan.

Last year, The New York Times announced that its Hong Kong staff would move to Seoul in the wake of the sweeping security law. Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) complained that a journalist’s work visa had been rejected without an official explanation last August.
Initium Media
national security law
Hong Kong
Apple Daily
Radio Television Hong Kong
New York Times
Hong Kong Free Press

RELATED ARTICLES

Last Taiwanese employee of TECO in Hong Kong returns home
Last Taiwanese employee of TECO in Hong Kong returns home
2021/07/30 17:15
Taiwan server boom due to data-hungry economy
Taiwan server boom due to data-hungry economy
2021/07/24 12:53
Taiwan’s JustKitchen inks deals with Foodpanda, Zeek in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s JustKitchen inks deals with Foodpanda, Zeek in Hong Kong
2021/07/23 15:10
Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report
Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report
2021/07/14 20:46
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
2021/07/12 18:02

Updated : 2021-08-04 11:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths