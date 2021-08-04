Alexa
Farmers’ association in south Taiwan faces double whammy of flooding warehouse, escaping fish

Association head takes to streets with fishing net in desperate attempt to salvage swimming property

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/04 10:09
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001461102170" target="_blank">黃貞瑜</a> photo)

(Facebook, 黃貞瑜 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After several days of rain, the Chiayi County Farmers' Association became the victim of flooding, causing its members to have to move goods out of the reach of the water while trying to catch runaway fish with nets.

The southwest monsoon has brought abundant rainfall to central and southern Taiwan over the last few days, and heavy rain on Monday (Aug. 2) flooded the farmers’ association with knee-high water, according to a China Times report. In order not to delay shipping, workers of the West District-based farmers’ association scrambled to move boxes of goods out of the warehouse.

However, the situation was worsened when the association’s variegated carp began escaping from the facility's overflowing pool.

The association’s secretary-general, Huang Chen-yu (黃貞瑜), quickly grabbed a net in an attempt to prevent the fish from swimming into the gutters and salvage the group’s property, per the report.

Huang shared photos on Facebook showing herself "fishing" while workers transported goods, with a caption that reads, “After a heavy rain, while we are dealing with a flood situation, and the fish in the county farmers’ association’s pool are all swimming out, it’s scooping garbage and fish at the same time.”

The post has received many responses. One Facebook user commented, “I only see a mermaid holding a fish,” and another wrote, “If the flood continues, the association will become a fishermen’s association."

(Facebook, 黃貞瑜 photos)
