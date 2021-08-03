New Entegris facility to create 200 jobs in Kaohsiung

Entegris Taiwan Manager Hsieh Chun-an (謝俊安) stands with Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chih-mai (陳其邁) upon announcing the company's investment in ... Entegris Taiwan Manager Hsieh Chun-an (謝俊安) stands with Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chih-mai (陳其邁) upon announcing the company's investment in the city. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. company Entegris broke ground on its new plant in recent days at a site in Kaohsiung Science Park, Taiwan’s largest manufacturing hub.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and will create 200 new jobs, according to a TechNews report. The move comes after the semiconductor material maker announced late last year it would invest NT$6 billion (US$214.86 billion) to expand its presence in Taiwan.

Entegris Taiwan General Manager Hsieh Chun-an (謝俊安) said the site covers an area of 60 square kilometers (km), with a floor space of 37 square km. The company expects to begin delivering product samples to their clients at the end of next year as the plant’s construction reaches completion, after which time they will gear up to full-scale production.

Hsieh said the company has been growing its footprint in the country for 30 years and that now Taiwan will become the company’s largest manufacturing center in Asia. He added that the huge investment will further strengthen Taiwan's leading position in the global semiconductor industry.

Kaohsiung’s Economic Development Bureau pointed out that Entegris is a supplier of major manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC), Intel, Samsung, and that the company plays a pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain. In the future, the Kaohsiung plant will produce advanced materials for 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer semiconductors that will be supplied to TSMC and local semiconductor companies.

Entegris is one of many major semiconductor manufacturers that have invested over NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) in Kaohsiung. Locations of these facilities include Luzhu, Qiaotou, Nanzi, Taishe, Renwu, Daliao, Linyuan, and Xiaogang, making the city's manufacturing corridor a critical node in global semiconductor supply chains.