Taipei beef noodle restaurant, Mongolian barbecue shut down as indoor dining resumes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the day indoor dining was allowed to resume in the Taipei area, two landmark restaurants, Jianhong Beef Noodles and Genghis Khan Mongolian Barbecue, shut down for good, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 3).

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the government to ban indoor dining at restaurants, malls and convenience stores from mid-May until late July, though Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County waited until Tuesday to end the restriction.

The Jianhong noodle restaurant was located in Taipei City’s Wanhua District, one of the regions worst hit by the recent COVID surge. Even though it received numerous accolades including recommendations from Michelin, the owner cited personal reasons for closing down the restaurant, CNA reported.

In another part of town, Genghis Khan Mongolian Barbecue announced it was ending seven decades in business due to losses caused by rising rent and the COVID pandemic.