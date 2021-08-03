Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan

Bullet passed through officer's left lung, barely missing his heart

  225
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 18:26
Cop subdues drug dealer after being shot in chest in northeast Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Yilan County police officer successfully arrested a traffic offender, who turned out to be a drug dealer, after being shot in the chest Tuesday night (Aug. 2).

Toucheng Police Station officer Tsai Min-ting (蔡旻庭) was patrolling the streets of the northeastern township on his scooter Tuesday night when he saw a scooter swerving, alternately speeding up and slowing down, and making an illegal right turn without signaling at an intersection, CNA reported. Tsai pulled close to the scooter in an attempt to pull the rider over.

The rider, a 57-year-old man surnamed Lu (呂), immediately sped away in an attempt to escape Tsai, according to the report. When Lu realized he would be unable to get away, he stopped and pretended to cooperate with the officer.

Lu then took a handgun from the compartment under his seat and shot Tsai in the chest. Despite his wound, Tsai struggled with the suspect and was able to hold him down and arrest him. He then called for backup.

Once reinforcements and EMTs arrived, Tsai was rushed to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital.

In addition to the firearm, police found that Lu also possessed 10 bullets and 22 packs of amphetamines weighing 13.9 grams in total.

Tsai Chien-ho ( 蔡建和 ), director of the department of surgery at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital, said that although the officer had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, he was able to speak when he arrived at the hospital. The bullet had broken one of his ribs, passed through his left lung, barely missing his heart, and lodged in his left armpit, according to the doctor.

Tsai immediately underwent surgery, which took two hours and required part of his lung to be removed. He is in stable condition, per CNA.
Toucheng
Yilan County
Toucheng Police Station
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital
scooter
gunshot wound
gun
firearm
drugs
Yilan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Turtle Island tentatively set to reopen to visitors July 29
Taiwan’s Turtle Island tentatively set to reopen to visitors July 29
2021/07/27 17:38
Taipei seizes 22,000 packets of drug-laced instant coffee in 2021
Taipei seizes 22,000 packets of drug-laced instant coffee in 2021
2021/07/21 17:17
Dazzling photo of 'Nan'ao Takeshi Kaneshiro tree' taken in Taiwan’s Yilan County
Dazzling photo of 'Nan'ao Takeshi Kaneshiro tree' taken in Taiwan’s Yilan County
2021/07/14 21:43
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
2021/07/05 17:33
Renowned Taiwan blogger blames crowds for Yilan cluster infection
Renowned Taiwan blogger blames crowds for Yilan cluster infection
2021/07/05 12:33

Updated : 2021-08-03 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9