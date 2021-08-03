Alexa
Legislator calls for post-COVID rehabalitation aid in Taiwan

Many people have to deal with long-term COVID symptoms, even discrimination

  167
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 17:30
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) of the KMT on Tuesday (Aug. 3) urged government assistance in the rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients who are still coming to terms with the mental and physical impact of the disease even after recovery.

Chiang said at a press conference that effort is needed to help those infected with COVID return to normal life. Taiwan has recorded 15,721 cases as of Tuesday.

According to Chiang, those recovering from the illness find themselves having to battle the long-term effects of COVID, stress from additional care and treatment, as well as discrimination in the workplace and community, wrote CNA.

A post-COVID guide and an information platform should be put in place for these people and their families. The government should also provide financial aid and relevant services for them, he added.

According to Liu Yueh-ping (劉越萍), head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MOHW) Department of Medical Affairs, the authorities are seeking expertise from the Taiwan Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Work is underway to set up a COVID rehab program incorporating post-acute care.

Many people experience post-COVID conditions that can last weeks or months. Some countries, such as the U.K., have rolled out programs offering support for people struggling to recover from the disease.
long COVID
COVID
COVID-19
post-COVID
Taiwan
rehab

Updated : 2021-08-03 19:08 GMT+08:00

