Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Japanese prime minister’s support for Taiwan motivated by Hong Kong’s fate

Japanese politicians fear Taiwan will be next: Bloomberg

  214
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 17:09
Former Japanese Premier Abe Shinzo. 

Former Japanese Premier Abe Shinzo.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s public support for Taiwan at a videoconference last week was inspired by concern over the Chinese crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 3).

When he was in office, Abe was reluctant to choose sides, but Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) willingness to face down international criticism over the repression in Hong Kong has brought about a major change in strategic thinking.

Japanese politicians see the danger posed by China and fear Beijing could repeat what it is doing to Hong Kong in Taiwan at a later date, according to the Bloomberg report.

Recent comments by serving and retired Japanese government officials have emphasized their concern about China’s increasing military aggressiveness on Taiwan, including the sending of aircraft into the island’s air defense identification zone.

Academics in China warned that the statements by Japanese leaders showed that the country’s stance on Taiwan had drastically changed, leading relations between Tokyo and Beijing to deteriorate, UDN reported.
Abe Shinzo
Japan-China relations
Chinese bullying
Taiwan-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
2021/07/31 15:39
US should give vaccines to Taiwan and counter Chinese aggression
US should give vaccines to Taiwan and counter Chinese aggression
2021/06/18 14:51
Former Japanese PM praises vaccine donation to Taiwan
Former Japanese PM praises vaccine donation to Taiwan
2021/06/17 14:40
Without interference from China, Taiwan could get vaccines even faster: MAC
Without interference from China, Taiwan could get vaccines even faster: MAC
2021/05/18 15:19
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
2021/04/30 20:45

Updated : 2021-08-03 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9