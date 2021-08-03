LFC Foundation and Right To Play launch Bangkok COVID-19 Emergency Appeal

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach - 3 August 2021 - LFC Foundation and global children's charity Right To Play are urgently seeking funding for their Side by Side communities in Thailand, as the country experiences a devastating fourth wave of Coronavirus.









The Reds official charity, LFC Foundation, and Right To Play work in partnership to deliver the Side by Side programme, which uses the power of sport and play to help vulnerable children in Liverpool and Bangkok.

The need for support is more important than ever in these challenging times as the devastating impact of the pandemic continues to make children and their families lives harder every single day.

Thailand is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily cases are now exceeding 17,000 and total infections sit at over 500,000 cases with less than 10 percent of the 66 million population vaccinated.

Among the hardest hit regions is Bangkok, including the communities of Suanploo, Haroon, Rongmoo and Rim Thang Rotfai Sai Tha Rua, where Right To Play and LFC Foundation are working with vulnerable children and communities.

In these communities, many people live a hand-to-mouth existence, and for many a positive COVID-19 case in their family means they cannot earn a living if they isolate themselves according to COVID-19 measures. Not only are there significant health risks in the cramped communities, but worryingly, children and parents have reported to Right To Play that they do not have enough food.

Right To Play and LFC Foundation are asking fans to stand Side by Side with them to help raise £50,000 so they can continue to support vulnerable children and families in Thailand.





To raise vital funds, the Bangkok COVID-19 Emergency Appeal has been launched and donations can be made here - https://taejai.com/en/d/sidebyside_liverpoolthai/. The appeal, which is live now, is open until 31 August 2021.

Right To Play and LFC Foundation will use the funds and support the Side by Side communities by providing:

Dry food packages to families including rice, noodles, canned fish, beans and washing powder

COVID-19 prevention supplies to households, such as disinfectant sprays, masks and test kits

Online activities for children so they can continue to learn remotely

Play at home kits for children so they can take part in fun activities at home and alleviate psychological stress

