Taiwanese students win gold at New York Art Directors Club Annual Awards

Two Taiwanese animators received gold medals at the New York Art Directors Club Annual Awards. (Xie Zong-yi video screenshot) Two Taiwanese animators received gold medals at the New York Art Directors Club Annual Awards. (Xie Zong-yi video screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese digital artists won gold medals at the prestigious New York Art Directors Club Annual Awards.

In the category of motion and film craft for young students, two works from Taiwan won gold medals and one received a merit award. The students were from National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei.

Digital artist Hsu Shih-chien (徐世謙) was awarded the gold for a 10-minute production titled "Nidus-Barney's Egg," which tells the story of a cartoon character who lays a dotted egg in the bathroom during an emotional outburst.

Hsu told CNA he wanted to teach audiences there is no "right way" to release stress.

"One After Another," directed by Xie Zong-yi (謝宗宜), also won a gold medal. Xie won over the jury with a story about a grandfather teaching a boy how to make an origami boat.

Xie was inspired by the Taiwanese tradition of folding paper lotus flowers for the dead, which happened after his grandfather passed away. At that time, Xie struggled with the loss, but through the making of the animation, he was better able to deal with it.

Meanwhile, Xie also won a merit award for his work "Artificial Evolution," which is said to have a different tone than "One After Another."

For more details, please visit this website.



"Nidus-Barney's Egg." (Vimeo video)



Trailer for "One After Another." (Youtube video)