Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan celeb dropped by Chinese brands over Olympic 'national competitors' post

Instagram post by TV host 'Little S' leads to contract terminations in China

  133
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 21:55
Dee Hsu (Instagram, Dee Hsu photo)

Dee Hsu (Instagram, Dee Hsu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A social media comment made by Taiwanese singer and TV personality Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) in reference to Taiwan's "national competitors" in the Tokyo Olympics has been met with a backlash in China, with several Chinese companies terminating their partnerships with the celebrity.

On Sunday (Aug. 1), Hsu, who is also known by the nickname "Little S," took to Instagram during the highly anticipated final badminton match between Taiwanese champion Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) and her Chinese opponent, Chen Yufei (陳雨菲). Before long, however, a comment in which Hsu expressed a wish to invite Taiwan's "national competitors" to dinner was seen by Chinese netizens, who were upset by the perceived breach of Beijing's "one-China" principle, UDN reported.

Comments left by distressed Chinese citizens accused her of being "two-faced" and told her to stop making money in China.

Hsu's comment, which has been deleted, soon went viral on China's twitter-like social media platform Weibo. In a show of patriotic fervor, Chinese firms on Monday (Aug. 2) rushed to announce they were ending their celebrity endorsement agreements with the former "Kangsi Coming" host.

Beverage company Oriental House and Hong Kong-based adult toy brand Osuga both issued statements on Weibo announcing the termination of their relationships with Hsu, with the former saying that "national interests are above anything else, and we resolutely support the one-China principle!"

Meanwhile, shampoo brand Clear, which is owned by British multinational Unilever, has clarified that its contract with Hsu has ended. Chinese fashion label JORYA has stated that its contracts with Hsu, as well as her teenage daughter Ellie, have similarly expired.

Unilever has not yet responded to Taiwan News' request for comment.
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics
Summer Olympics
Taiwan Olympic team
Weibo
Dee Hsu
Clear

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
2021/08/03 11:20
Bank to roll out credit card featuring ‘Hawkeye challenge’ of Taiwan’s gold-winning badminton match
Bank to roll out credit card featuring ‘Hawkeye challenge’ of Taiwan’s gold-winning badminton match
2021/08/03 10:58
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
2021/08/02 12:48
Taiwan rakes in 3 more Olympic medals Sunday, bringing total to 10
Taiwan rakes in 3 more Olympic medals Sunday, bringing total to 10
2021/08/02 10:57
Taiwan's Tai takes silver after close battle with China's Chen
Taiwan's Tai takes silver after close battle with China's Chen
2021/08/01 22:18

Updated : 2021-08-04 10:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Taiwan's Tai and India's Sindhu bond after Olympics badminton final
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths