Asus takes Taiwan Q2 top spot for mobile gaming phones

ROG Phone 5 accounted for 90% of phone gaming market in second quarter

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 16:38
ROG Phone 5 (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ROG Phone 5 by computer and electronics maker Asus performed the best in the mobile gaming phone segment in Taiwan during the second quarter.

The gaming phone was introduced in March of this year and during Q2 was able to capture 90% of the market for mobile gaming devices, according to CNA. Asus said it expects sales of the ROG Phone 5 this year to be around 80% higher compared to its predecessor the ROG Phone 3.

Asus released three models of the device: the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. All three are powered under the hood by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and have a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 2,448 x 1,080 resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a total battery capacity of 6,000 mAh divided among two 3,000 mAh cells and takes around 60 minutes to top off the battery with a 65-watt charger.

The vanilla ROG 5 can have up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of memory, while the ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. The Ultimate tops out at 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Camera-wise there is a 64 MP primary lens, a 13 MP ultra-wide, and a 5 MP marco lens. On the front of the ROG Phone 5 is a 24 MP sensor for selfies and livestreaming.
