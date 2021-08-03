Taiwan should use its flag and national anthem in Olympics: US congressman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. congressman Don Bacon on Tuesday (Aug. 3) tweeted support for Taiwan and asserted the country's flag and national anthem should not be banned at international sporting events.

Bacon tweeted congratulations to Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) after they took the gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and he called on the international community to support Taiwan by allowing the country to compete with its flag and national anthem.

“We should stop appeasing the Communist Government in Beijing,” the Republican congressman said.

His tweet also shared a recent report from the New York Times that explains why Taiwan is banned from using either its official name — the Republic of China — or Taiwan, in international events and describes how Beijing claims the territory to be a part of China and has pressured the international community to acknowledge their assertion.

Taiwan has had to compromise while participating in international competitions under the name "Chinese Taipei." When Taiwanese athletes take to the Olympic podium for their moment in the spotlight, they stand alongside the Chinese Taipei Olympic flag and hear the Chinese Taipei anthem instead of Taiwan’s actual flag and anthem.

The report also mentioned how the badminton duo emphasized their Taiwanese identity on social media before their final match against China. Lee said his gold medals were dedicated to his country, Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also shared Bacon's tweet this morning, thanking him for his support. The tweet also mentioned that MOFA is proud of what Taiwanese athletes have achieved at the Tokyo Olympics and that it will "look forward to more medals in the days ahead."

The two tweets read as follows:

Congrats to #Taiwan on winning the Gold Medal! Our friends should be able to use their flag and national anthem though. We should stop appeasing the Communist Government in Beijing.https://t.co/yrI60LKJHz

— Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) August 2, 2021

Thank you @RepDonBacon for the good wishes & support. Like our friends in the #US & around the world, we're all tremendously proud of the country's performance at the #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames & look forward to more medals in the days ahead. #Taiwan is an #IslandOfResilience! https://t.co/6gFy4m7meZ

— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 3, 2021