TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 3) reported 16 new local COVID-19 cases, including two more cases tied to a cluster infection in Chiayi County.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 19 new coronavirus cases, including 16 local and three imported infections. He also announced two deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 791.