Guidelines announced for convenience store dining in Taipei, New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indoor dining resumed at convenience stores in Taipei and New Taipei City on Tuesday (Aug. 3) after having been suspended since Level 3 restrictions were implemented in May.

All four major convenience store chains (7-11, Family Mart, Hi-Life, and OKmart) have expressed a firm commitment to upholding regulations laid out by authorities, although each chain also announced extra measures to guard against the transmission of COVID-19, according to an ETToday report.

Below is a breakdown of the measures the four convenience store franchises are taking:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will require all visitors to wear face masks while inside stores and to register with the contact tracing system by scanning a QR code or filling out a form. A minimum 1.5 meters of social distancing will also be required.

Checkerboard seating will be maintained in seating areas. 7-Eleven has also introduced non-contact temperature scanners at 4,500 branches and will continue to roll them out at remaining stores across the country.

Family Mart



Family Mart confirmed it will rigorously enforce regulations announced by city and county-level governments. Family Mart’s toilet facilities will remain closed.

Hi-Life

Hi-Life management reiterated its commitment to following closely the regulations set by authorities. It also stated that seating areas will only be open in those stores that can comfortably achieve 1.5-meter spacing between seats, with latrines remaining off bounds for now.

OKmart

OKmart stated that it will require all visitors to check in through the contact tracing system upon arriving at their stores. The chain store will adopt spaced cueing for the cash register to control the flow of customers at the cash register.

OKmart store personnel will wear medical-grade masks and use alcohol disinfectant too. Additional measures include cleaning the store thoroughly around the clock every day, in three shifts every eight hours.

Finally, while the self-service hot food area of ​​all OKmart stores will remain suspended, staff at some stores will assist in picking tea eggs and roasted sweet potatoes for customers.