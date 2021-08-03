Taiwan's Han Kuang wargames to proceed in September

Taiwanese tanks advance during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County in 2019. Taiwanese tanks advance during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County in 2019. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Military officials said on Monday (Aug. 2) that the Han Kuang 37 exercise is tentatively scheduled to last from September 13-17.

The live-fire war games were originally planned from July 12 to 16, but they were postponed to September due to the COVID-19 epidemic, per CNA. The computer simulation portion of the exercise was held in April.

Military officials said that due to the decreasing number of COVID cases, the exercise has been greenlit to proceed. However, whether it will actually take place depends on the epidemic situation.

The scale of the war games and drill schedule will be adjusted as new developments arise, they added.

With regard to the planned highway landing exercise in Pingtung’s Jiadong Township, which would feature Taiwan’s Mirage 2000s, F-16s, and Indigenous Defense Fighters, the military said it will still take place but it may not be open to the public and media.

The military mentioned that during Changching Exercise 12 in 2011, the Jiadong section of highway was selected for takeoff and landing drills, but the road was slippery and visibility was poor due to heavy rain. For safety reasons, participating aircraft performed low-altitude flybys.

Therefore, if this year’s runway drills do happen next month, it will be the first time that a fighter plane will land on the Jiadong section of highway.