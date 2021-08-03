Japan calls on international community to support Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s defense minister has called on the world to pay more attention to Taiwan’s national security amid increasingly aggressive military threats from China.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that the key to preventing Beijing from using military force against Taipei was wide-ranging international pressure. “We’re seeing various moves by China that work to envelop Taiwan,” Kishi told the outlet.

Since September of last year, China has been regularly sending military aircraft, usually slow-flying turboprops, into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Chinese planes have also been tracked with more frequency in the southeastern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ as well.

Chinese naval ships have also been spotted with increasing frequency in waters off Taiwan’s east coast.

Kishi told the Financial Times Japan’s strong message was that peace in the Taiwan Strait would only be guaranteed if the international community demanded it. “Rather than a direct military collision between China and Taiwan, international society needs to pay greater attention to the survival of Taiwan,” he stressed.

Military officials from the U.S. and Japan have started planning for a possible altercation between Taiwan and China, including classified war games and joint exercises, six officials told the newspaper at the end of June.

The defense minister’s comments follow recent moves by Japan to more openly support Taiwan. Last month at a private fundraiser in Tokyo, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said an invasion of Taiwan could be seen as an existential threat to Japan.

In Japan’s most recent defense white paper released on July 13, the Ministry of Defense for the first time removed Taiwan from its map of China. The defense paper also stressed, “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the international community,” and added, “Therefore, it is necessary that we pay close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis more than ever before.”

Despite the more public support of Taiwan, Tokyo at this time does not plan to create a direct military relationship with Taipei, Kishi said to the Financial Times. He added that the two countries would continue the status quo where the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations.