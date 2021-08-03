Alexa
Taiwan to heavily fine ‘critical industries’ workers seeking employment in China

Violators to face cash penalty of up to NT$10 million

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 12:46
Taiwan and China flags on pawns. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will impose considerable fines on citizens involved in “critical industries” who pursue a career in China to protect the country’s core technologies, reports said.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has proposed an amendment to the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area that will ban those whose work is related to “critical technologies” from employment in China. The regulatory changes are intended to ensure Taiwan’s key technologies will not be exported to China.

The move comes against the backdrop of relentless talent poaching, intellectual property theft, and forced transfer of technologies by the Chinese Communist Party, wrote the Liberty Times. Violators risk a fine of between NT$2 million (US$71,532) and NT$10 million.

According to the proposed amendment, individuals, corporations, and organizations from sectors related to defense, diplomacy, technology, intelligence, and Chinese affairs must get government approval before they venture out into the Chinese market. The rule also applies to those involved in critical businesses and who have received government subsidies.

A committee comprised of experts on national security, interior affairs, law, and relevant technologies will be responsible for reviewing "critical industry" workers' applications to work in China.
