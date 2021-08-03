Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign minister highlights China threat in interview with Kuwaiti think tank

Foreign minister Wu tells founder of Kuwait's Reconnaissance Research peace in Taiwan Strait a global issue

  268
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 11:07
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on July 28 highlighted the threat that China poses to Taiwan and detailed the progress of Taiwan-U.S. relations in a virtual interview with Kuwaiti think tank Reconnaissance Research.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) revealed on Monday (Aug. 3) that the foreign minister had talked with Reconnaissance Research’s founder and CEO Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Anjeri. Wu said that the international community has repeatedly expressed concern about the frequent incursions of Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and recognized that China’s destabilizing actions in the Taiwan Strait have “posed a serious challenge to the peace and order of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Wu said that from January 1 to June 26, 2021, “China sent a total of 354 military aircraft on 114 incursions into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ.” He added that Beijing has been conducting military drills to intimidate Taipei and continued to suppress its participation in international organizations.

He noted that world leaders have repeatedly affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the strait during various meetings, including the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), U.S.-Japan summit, U.S.-South Korea summit, EU-Japan summit, and G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting. This demonstrates that the strait is not only a cross-strait concern but one for the global community, Wu maintained.

Wu also called the U.S. Taiwan's “most staunch ally and strategic partner.” Since January, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have publicly expressed their firm support for Taiwan on different occasions, the foreign minister said. Their commitment to Taiwan is "rock-solid," he added.

Additionally, Wu stated that the Middle East’s role in energy supply is extremely important to Taiwan. The East Asian nation is actively promoting cooperation and friendly relations with countries in that region, he said.

Wu’s interview was later published in Kuwaiti’s English-language newspaper Arab Times.

Research Reconnaissance was established in April 2019 and is Kuwait's first private independent research think tank.
Taiwan
Chinese threat
Middle East
MOFA
Joseph Wu
Reconnaissance Research
think tank

RELATED ARTICLES

Foxconn ranks 22nd in 2021 Fortune Global 500 listing
Foxconn ranks 22nd in 2021 Fortune Global 500 listing
2021/08/02 17:25
Former Taiwan opposition party chairman decides to run for chairman once more
Former Taiwan opposition party chairman decides to run for chairman once more
2021/08/02 17:14
Taiwan marks 1-year anniversary of National Human Rights Commission
Taiwan marks 1-year anniversary of National Human Rights Commission
2021/08/02 16:47
Paraguay's purchase of Sinopharm cancelled under Chinese pressure
Paraguay's purchase of Sinopharm cancelled under Chinese pressure
2021/08/02 15:53
China's amphibious capabilities insufficient for Taiwan invasion: Analyst
China's amphibious capabilities insufficient for Taiwan invasion: Analyst
2021/08/02 14:17

Updated : 2021-08-03 12:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan preparing to launch NT$5,000 stimulus vouchers in September
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table