Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

Level 2 shockwaves from magnitude 4.4 temblor felt in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/03 09:09
Map of magnitude 4.4 earthquake recorded on Aug. 3. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 4.4 earthquake recorded on Aug. 3. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Aug. 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 19.7 kilometers northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 104.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 2 in Taipei City and a 1 in Yilan County, New Taipei City, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
Updated : 2021-08-03 10:39 GMT+08:00

