Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

Map of magnitude 4.4 earthquake recorded on Aug. 3. (CWB image) Map of magnitude 4.4 earthquake recorded on Aug. 3. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Aug. 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 19.7 kilometers northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 104.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 2 in Taipei City and a 1 in Yilan County, New Taipei City, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.