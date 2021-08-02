3-nm chip factory on track for mass production next year: TSMC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said that construction of its 3-nanometer plant is on schedule to reach mass production in the second half of 2022, reported CNA.

TSMC did not verify industry rumors that the installation of a 3-nanometer chip fab at the Southern Taiwan Science Park began on Monday (Aug. 2), instead reemphasizing that installation procedures are on track.

According to TSMC, of Fab 18’s installation phases for 5-nanometer chips, phases one, two, and three have already begun production, while phase four is under construction. Phases five, six, seven, and eight of Fab 18 are to follow and will be for manufacturing 3-nanometer chips.

TSMC spokespeople said the company will begin trial production this year and reach mass production in the second half of next year, regardless of what is rumored in the markets.

As for the recent contamination of its gas supply at its Tainan plant, TSMC said it has completed follow-up operations and that there was no substantial impact on operations or on the product.