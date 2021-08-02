Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Minutes of EUA meeting to approve MVC vaccine emerge

Some Taiwanese experts had doubts about MVC vaccine’s protection against Delta variant

  353
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 19:57
(Taiwan Food and Drug Administration photo)

(Taiwan Food and Drug Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several experts who were present at the emergency use authorization (EUA) meeting for the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (MVC) COVID-19 vaccine expressed doubts about its protection against the Delta variant.

However, most of them agreed that the vaccine’s efficacy at neutralizing antibodies meets EUA standards, according to EUA meeting minutes revealed by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA), per CNA.

The MVC vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on July 19, and the EUA allowed for the manufacture of the vaccine. However, as the EUA meeting was held behind closed doors, doubts have been raised about the objectivity of the screening process.

According to the minutes of the EUA meeting, which was held on July 18, there were 21 experts present. After a round of discussion, votes were cast to decide whether the vaccine should be authorized for emergency use.

Three approved the EUA without any conditions, 15 approved it with conditions, one insisted on more supporting documents, and one lodged an objection against the EUA.

The experts examined the data of the vaccine’s phase I and II clinical analysis results. With regard to efficacy, an immunobridging study showed the geometric mean titer (GMT) value of neutralizing antibodies generated by the MVC vaccine to be 3.4 times that of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, which is up to the EUA standards.

Several experts pointed out that according to the MVC vaccine’s GMT value, the domestic vaccine’s efficacy is somewhere between those of Moderna and AZ. However, whether the efficacy translates into actual protection is still unknown.

The clinical data also showed there are doubts about the effectiveness of the MVC vaccine in providing protection against the Delta and Beta variants, although data shows the new vaccine is more effective in providing protection against the D614G and Gamma variants.

Therefore, a few experts have suggested that MVC continue to study the antibodies, assess whether a third jab will help increase protection, develop improved vaccines to deal with mutation of the virus, and include Taiwanese people in its phase III clinical trials.
MVC COVID-19 vaccine
EUA
Delta variant
MVC
GMT

RELATED ARTICLES

5 things to know about Delta variant
5 things to know about Delta variant
2021/07/29 17:04
Taiwan president to get Medigen's homegrown COVID vaccine
Taiwan president to get Medigen's homegrown COVID vaccine
2021/07/28 15:45
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
2021/07/26 18:08
Global supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
Global supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
2021/07/24 09:09
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
2021/07/23 18:38

Updated : 2021-08-02 21:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics