Foxconn ranks 22nd in 2021 Fortune Global 500 listing

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foxconn was ranked 22nd in this year’s Fortune Global 500, which was released on Monday (Aug. 2) by Fortune Magazine.

This year marks the 16th consecutive year the company has risen in the annual rankings and the sixth year it has been in the top 30, according to UDN.

Fortune Magazine’s annual report, first published in 1995, ranks the top 500 corporations worldwide as measured by revenue. This year’s report pegged Foxcon’s annual revenue as just shy of US$183 billion.

"Foxconn has benefited immensely from the consumer tech boom triggered by the abrupt global shift to homeschooling and working from home during the pandemic, a trend expected to continue,” an excerpt from the magazine’s report read.

Seven other Taiwanese companies made this year’s list, including tech sector heavyweights Pegatron, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), Quanta, Compal, and Wistron, along with banks Cathay and Fubon.