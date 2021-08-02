5th World Gym branch in Taipei closes due to COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fifth World Gym branch in Taipei announced it will be temporarily closing for disinfection after a confirmed COVID-19 case visited the fitness center while potentially infectious last week.

On Monday (Aug. 2), the Da'an branch of World Gym in Taipei announced that it will close for three days until Aug. 5 to carry out disinfection. It stated that measures are being implemented to comply with the Taipei City Government's epidemic prevention regulations.

Customers of the gym discovered the whole facility had been temporarily shut down when they arrived early Monday morning to work out. Since the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) allowed fitness centers to reopen as a part of a loosening of Level 3 restrictions that began on July 13, this marked the fifth branch of the exercise chain to close after movements of confirmed cases were tied to its gyms.

Since restrictions were eased, fitness clubs, movie theaters, and other venues have been allowed to open for customers, but there have already been a number of temporary closures after customers or employees tested positive for COVID. In the case of World Gym, there have been four other closures, including its branches at Taipei Main Station, Changchun Road, Neihu, and Dazhi.

During a press conference on Monday, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced the case had not told authorities that they had visited a World Gym. Huang said that authorities did not become aware that the case had been to World Gym's branch in Da'an until they reviewed the real-name registration records and found the case had visited from 5:38 p.m. to 7:07 p.m. on July 28.



(World Gym website image)



Date and time confirmed case visited Da'an branch of World Gym. (Taipei City Government image)