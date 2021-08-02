Taiwanese musician Abao celebrates Indigenous Day with Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-yo Ma (on laptop screen) and Abao (left) launch new track. (Nanguaq photo) Yo-yo Ma (on laptop screen) and Abao (left) launch new track. (Nanguaq photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Indigenous musician Abao (Aljenljeng Tjaluvie) teamed up with renowned American cellist Yo-Yo Ma (馬友友) to release a new song for National Indigenous Day on Aug. 1.

The track, titled "Zemia," means “dancing in circles” in the Paiwan tribal language.

The co-produced song is based on a traditional tune of the Amis tribe. The five-minute music video also features a collaboration with Bulareyaung Dance Company and contemporary artist Reretan Pavavaljung.

The duo first collaborated at Ma’s Taipei concert on his 2020 world tour. Later, Ma commissioned Abao to host a one-day cultural event. It was out of this artistic exchange that "Zemia" was born.

As a singer, TV host, and actress, Abao won four 2020 Golden Melody Awards, having been nominated for eight. The Paiwan musician also launched her own record company, Nanguaq, and a new album called "N1" earlier this year.

Due to the pandemic, the event was performed remotely and broadcast online. Abao also included young singers from eight Indigenous tribes and recorded it in a 360-degree panoramic view.

Abao says she hopes the music video can help people get through the pandemic.

Speaking of the cooperation with Ma, Abao praised him as "unbelievably friendly, modest, and humorous," adding that they became fast friends.

As for the visual elements, Pavavaljung said the video was based on three major concepts from the Paiwan tribe — earth, heaven, and spirit.