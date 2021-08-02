Taipei, New Taipei to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) announced on Monday (Aug. 2) that after a discussion with his Taipei counterpart, both New Taipei and Taipei have decided to allow indoor dining for establishments in the food and drink industry from Tuesday (Aug. 3) as the COVID situation has stabilized, CNA reported.

On Thursday (July 29), the Taipei City Government revealed guidelines for indoor dining. Indoor diners cannot exceed 50, while an outdoor dining space can have up to 100 people. If the maximum number of diners must go over the limit, the restaurant will have to file a report with the city’s Department of Health at least three days in advance.

Furthermore, food served must be primarily individual meals. If dishes of a set menu for multiple people or an all-you-can-eat buffet are served, restaurant workers must portion the dishes for each customer at the table or serve food at buffets.

In addition, there must be partitions for tables shared by multiple customers, or seats must be arranged in a way that complies with social distancing. There also must be 1.5 meters of distance between tables, according to the guidelines.

If any customers or employees are confirmed to have contracted the virus, the restaurant in question must suspend operation for three days, and when reopened, suspend indoor dining for 11 days, the Taipei guidelines said.