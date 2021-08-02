Taiwan reviewing what COVID restrictions to keep after Aug. 9

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Less than one week after the epidemic alert was lowered to Level 2, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (Aug. 2) that the center has been examining data to determine whether to relax or tighten restrictions after Aug. 9, CNA reported.

During the Level 2 alert that runs from July 27 to Aug. 9, the number of people gathering indoors cannot exceed 50, while up to 100 are allowed at an outdoor event. Indoor dining in convenience stores and supermarkets is allowed, weddings can be held, and group tours with fewer than 50 people may operate.

However, certain facilities and activities remain off-limits, including mountain huts, large-scale indoor exhibitions, and swimming.

When asked whether large-scale exhibitions will be permitted after Aug. 9, the CECC head said it was still unresolved but would be considered.