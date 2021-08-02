Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese tech firms boost spending on US lobbying

Huawei, ByteDance both increase money spent on lobbying in Washington

  109
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 14:51
US and Chinese flags (Getty Images)

US and Chinese flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some of China’s biggest tech names are increasing their lobbying expenditures in hopes of influencing the U.S. government.

Nikkei cited disclosure reports that showed Huawei Technologies and ByteDance — owner of TikTok — have booth ramped up lobbying in Washington during the second quarter of this year. The increased spending coincides with President Biden choosing to keep some of the Trump administration's China policies while scrapping others.

Huawei has been spending more in response to Biden’s continuation of sanctions put in place by former President Trump, according to the report. In May, not long after Biden extended Trump’s sanctions, Huawei Senior Vice President Vincent Peng asked the new administration to open talks.

While no talks have yet to materialize, Huawei spent more than US$1 million on lobbying in Q2 compared to around US$200,000 in Q1. “Huawei is engaging with a growing number of government relations consultants and lobbyists to help the Biden administration and the company itself develop a deeper mutual understanding,” a source told Nikkei.

Huawei has also reportedly hired Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, who has ties to Biden and his administration. It’s unclear if these moves will help sway the Biden administration’s Huawei policies.

Meanwhile, ByteDance spent US$1.95 million in Q2 compared to US$810,000 in Q1, according to company disclosures. In contrast to Huawei, ByteDance’s position has been more favorable, with Biden signing an executive order in June revoking orders signed by Trump looking to ban TikTok and the WeChat messaging app.

Biden has pledged to ban lobbying on behalf of foreign countries in practice, saying on his presidential campaign website that governments looking to sway Washington’s decision-making should do so through established diplomatic channels, according to Nikkei.

The site also stresses that “any foreign business” hoping to lobby will have to prove that no foreign government “materially owns or control any part of it.” This makes lobbying for Chinese companies in the U.S. problematic, given the close relationship between the public and private sectors in China.
Huawei
ByteDance
TikTok
Huawei lobbying
ByteDance lobbying

RELATED ARTICLES

Asus ZenFone 8 launches in US while Xiaomi, Huawei struggle with trade war
Asus ZenFone 8 launches in US while Xiaomi, Huawei struggle with trade war
2021/07/25 09:30
Huawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for U.S. extradition claim
Huawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for U.S. extradition claim
2021/06/30 09:29
Huawei loses court appeal to remove FCC designation
Huawei loses court appeal to remove FCC designation
2021/06/22 17:06
Geopolitics dents the internet
Geopolitics dents the internet
2021/06/19 14:23
Romania bans Huawei from its 5G network
Romania bans Huawei from its 5G network
2021/06/14 15:47

Updated : 2021-08-02 16:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics