Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, no deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 2) reported 12 new local COVID-19 cases, including five cases tied to a cluster infection in Taoyuan.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 14 new coronavirus cases, including 12 local and two imported infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths from the disease, leaving the COVID death toll at 789.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 10 males and two females between the ages of 10 and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 29-31. As for the distribution of these cases, five were in Taoyuan, all associated with cluster infection of family members, the rest consisted of three in New Taipei City, two in Taipei City, and one each in Keelung City and Kaohsiung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these, nine are from known sources and three are from unknown sources. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,475 cases announced between May 11 and July 31, 12,884, or 89.0%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the two imported cases reported on Monday include a Taiwanese man in his 60s (case No. 15,805) and a Taiwanese woman in her 30s (case No. 15,806), who returned to Taiwan from Thailand and the U.S., on July 18 and July 30, respectively. No contacts have been listed for case No. 15,805, while 16 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind case No. 15,806 have entered isolation.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,078,019 COVID-19 tests, with 2,060,458 coming back negative. Out of the 15,702 confirmed cases, 1,271 were imported, 14,378 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 789 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 781 deaths from local infections, 393 were in New Taipei; 296 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 11 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties as well as in Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.