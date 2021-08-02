Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China's amphibious capabilities insufficient for Taiwan invasion: Analyst

Military analyst says multiple factors currently prevent China from successfully assaulting Taiwanese beaches

  627
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 14:17
Taiwanese soldiers during live-fire part of Han Kuang exercise in July.

Taiwanese soldiers during live-fire part of Han Kuang exercise in July. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Institute for National Defense and Security Research military analyst Ou Hsi-fu (歐錫富) has said that China’s amphibious capabilities are still insufficient for it to carry out a successful invasion of Taiwan.

In a report published July 29 titled "Amphibious operations capability of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in an attack on Taiwan," Ou said China has multiple kinds of military ships it could use to facilitate a beach landing, including its Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Type 071 transport dock, and Type 072 landing ship. Its Type 958 and 726 hovercraft could transport PLA troops to Taiwan’s shores quickly, he added.

Ou said that China’s current beach landing strategy is to deploy Type 726 hovercrafts and Type 071 transport docks carrying troops, amphibious armored vehicles, and Type 96 tanks. Meanwhile, transport helicopters such as the Changhe Z-8 would provide multi-directional, three-dimensional air support to suppress the enemy.

However, even with China’s growing fleet of amphibious warships, there are still some factors that prevent the PLA from being able to launch a successful beach assault. For example, the number of shipborne helicopters is inadequate for the time being, Ou said. Also, the Type 726 hovercraft is said to lack the required power to make it across the Taiwan Strait.

Additionally, the analyst said that if China really chooses to invade Taiwan, its first wave of amphibious forces will only number about 400,000 soldiers, which is likely no match for Taiwan’s defenses. Nevertheless, Ou said that China’s amphibious combat forces pose the greatest threat to Taiwan and are the primary reason for Taiwan’s strengthened asymmetric warfare strategy.

Ou recommended the Taiwan military continue observing developments in China’s amphibious capabilities and come up with countermeasures.
Taiwan
China
Chinese invasion
Taiwan defense
PLA
amphibious capabilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan representative in Geneva discusses bilateral relations with US counterpart
Taiwan representative in Geneva discusses bilateral relations with US counterpart
2021/08/01 17:14
AIT to celebrate 75th anniversary of Fulbright Program
AIT to celebrate 75th anniversary of Fulbright Program
2021/08/01 15:39
Special exhibition launched for Indigenous Day in Taiwan
Special exhibition launched for Indigenous Day in Taiwan
2021/08/01 15:38
Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation
Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation
2021/08/01 14:00
Taiwan military to design new armored vehicle
Taiwan military to design new armored vehicle
2021/08/01 11:25

Updated : 2021-08-02 15:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying wins semifinal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan badminton stars advance toward medals at Tokyo Olympics