Taiwan opens its first digital orchestral concert hall

National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra's inaugural performance on Sunday featured indigenous singers

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 13:15
Minister of Culture sends his blessings during digital hall's opening concert. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra's grand digital concert hall officially opened on Sunday (Aug. 1).

The nation's first digital orchestral concert hall features high-quality equipment for online streaming. The hall's inaugural musical event kicked off on Sunday evening.

To celebrate National Indigenous Day, the 100-minute concert, conducted by Yeh Cheng-Te (葉政德), featured Indigenous soprano Mewas Lin (林惠珍) as well as award-winning Puyuma singer Sangpuy Katatepan (桑布伊).

Cultural Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得), one of the music lovers attending from afar, digitally sent his blessings to the landmark opening. Lee said that NT$22 million (US$787,041) was spent on purchasing recording, audio, and broadcasting equipment for the digital concert hall last year.

Lee stated that it was extremely meaningful that the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra had saluted the country's Indigenous people by performing beautiful traditional tunes with state-of-the-art technology.

The program's playlist included "O mio babbino caro" from Puccini's opera "Gianni Schicchi" and the Atayal tribe ballad "Sinramat Simu Balay" (My missing friends), along with eight other songs. For more information on upcoming performances, visit the orchestra's website.
NTSO
music
National Indigenous Day
Sangpuy Katatepan
digital concert hall

Updated : 2021-08-02 14:01 GMT+08:00

