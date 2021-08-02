Alexa
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says Tainan fab unaffected by heavy rains

Tainan’s Shanhua District saw over 380 mm of rainfall within 24 hours

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 11:23
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Sunday (Aug. 1) that its operations at its Tainan facility were unaffected by heavy rains over the weekend.

According to CNA, some areas of Tainan’s Shanhua District experienced flooding due to the torrential rain. Local media reports said that rainfall in the area exceeded 380 mm in 24 hours, which caused some flooding in parking lots and administrative buildings at the Southern Taiwan Science Park.

Officials at the park said that flooding did not affect operations at TSMC’s Fab 18 or other facilities. Last week, Fab 18 also had issues with shipments of contaminated gas from suppliers.

In addition to replacing the contaminated gas, TSMC said it was carrying out detailed follow-up operations to make sure quality was not affected. The company said that the gas incident would not delay chip deliveries.

Fab 18 is responsible for the production of TSMC’s 5-nanometer chips. The company is currently gearing up for Apple's release of iPhones and Mac computers, with all of the processors used in these devices made at Fab 18.
TSMC
TSMC Fab 18
Southern Taiwan Science Park flooding

Updated : 2021-08-02 13:19 GMT+08:00

