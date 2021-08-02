Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard expels Chinese fishing boats from eastern territorial waters

Coast Guard ship drives away 2 Chinese fishing vessels after discovering them in vicinity of Orchid Island

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/02 11:14
Taiwanese Coast Guard officers aboard Chinese fishing boat. 

Taiwanese Coast Guard officers aboard Chinese fishing boat.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) eastern branch said Saturday (July 31) that it had chased away two Chinese fishing boats near Taiwan’s Orchid Island.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, the CGA East spotted two large Chinese fishing boats anchoring 10 nautical miles (18.52 km) from Orchid Island, the Liberty Times reported. A vessel from the CGA’s 15th Offshore Flotilla was immediately dispatched to drive the Chinese boats away. The CGA ship broadcast messages ordering the fishermen to leave the area and accompanied the boats all the way out of Taiwanese waters.

Chinese fishing boats rarely appear in Taiwan’s eastern waters this time of year due to the frequent missile tests conducted in the area by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology from late July to mid-August, the Liberty Times wrote.

Most illegal fishing incidents occur near Taiwan’s western offshore islands.

On June 28, a CGA patrol boat seized a Chinese fishing vessel after it failed to stop for inspection. The Chinese crew attempted a speedy getaway and threatened the Coast Guard officers by brandishing knives and iron rods, but the officers ultimately boarded the vessel after taking out their shotguns.

They found 760 kilograms of fish onboard, which they dumped back into the ocean.
Taiwan
CGA
China
Chinese fishing boats

Updated : 2021-08-02 13:19 GMT+08:00

