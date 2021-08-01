Alexa
Most doses in Taiwan’s 5th round of vaccinations will be Moderna

Most of 5th round will be people getting second shots

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 21:47
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most people in Taiwan who make appointments to take jabs in the fifth round will get a Moderna dose as their second shot against COVID-19, according to a CNA report.

The stock of COVID-19 vaccines in Taiwan is running low. According to the latest Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) statistics, there are only 68,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 57,500 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine left in stock. Currently, 1.17 million doses of AZ vaccines are being inspected before they are to be sealed for distribution.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said on Sunday that the 57,500 doses of the AZ vaccine are enough until Aug. 3. After the inspection and distribution of 582,000 government-purchased AZ doses and 20,000 more AZ doses donated by Lithuania, everyone who made an appointment for the fourth round will be able to get a jab.

However, after the fourth round, the AZ supplies will be used up for now, and the vaccine available for the fifth round will be mostly Moderna.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that 560,000 Moderna doses secured for the fifth round will mostly be administered as second shots, with some of them going to people seeking first shots.

He urged people in the first three priority groups as well as pregnant women to make appointments for the fifth round via the vaccination appointment platform before noon on Aug. 3. All people in these categories should be able to get shots, per CNA.

If more vaccine doses arrive before Aug. 4, the plan for the fifth round will be adjusted according to the types and quantities of vaccines available, Chuang added.
