Taiwan gymnast wins men’s pommel horse silver at Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih Kai (李智凱) took silver at the men’s pommel horse competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning Taiwan’s first Olympic gymnastics medal.

In artistic gymnastics, Lee clinched a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse final with a score of 15.400 behind Max Whitlock of Britain, who scored 15.583. The rest of the six gymnasts were unable to get a score over 15.

Lee’s showing added another silver medal to Taiwan’s Olympic medal count, which currently stands at two golds, three silvers, and four bronzes, constituting Taiwan's best Olympic performance ever.