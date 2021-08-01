Alexa
Taiwan golfer wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Pan Cheng-tsung wins bronze at golf playoffs

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 19:22
Pan Cheng-tsung

Pan Cheng-tsung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese golfer Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) won a four-hole playoff on Sunday (Aug. 1), the last day of the golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The showing marked Taiwan’s best golf Olympic performance and pushed the nation’s medal count for the Tokyo games to two golds, two silvers, and four bronzes.

Pan shot 63 on the last round to finish at 15-under 269 and tied with six other players for third place after four days of competition.

The game went into a three-hole playoff on the 18th, 10th, and 11th holes.

After the first playoff, only two players were left for another playoff on the 18th hole. Pan secured the bronze medal with a par, beating U.S. golfer Collin Morikawa, who scored a bogey.

