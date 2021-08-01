Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan representative in Geneva discusses bilateral relations with US counterpart

Both diplomats eager to strengthen Taiwan-US relations in future

  207
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 17:14
U.S. Charge d’Affaires Benjamin Moeling (left) and Taiwan representative in Geneva Su Ying-chun (Twitter, U.S. Mission in Geneva photo)

U.S. Charge d’Affaires Benjamin Moeling (left) and Taiwan representative in Geneva Su Ying-chun (Twitter, U.S. Mission in Geneva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Charge d’Affaires Benjamin Moeling on Friday (July 30) met with the Taiwanese representative in Geneva, Su Ying-chun (蘇瑩君), to discuss how the two nations can further cooperate to address international issues.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Geneva revealed on Friday via Facebook that Su talked to Moeling about how Taiwan and the U.S. can work together to face global issues and challenges. The American diplomat also shared his experience of a previous posting in Taiwan.

TECO said it was happy to witness firsthand Taiwan’s “extensive and growing" partnership with the U.S. and that it looks forward to further strengthening its work with the U.S. Mission in Geneva.

The U.S. Mission in Geneva also tweeted a similar message, saying Moeling met with Su and talked about “Taiwan’s contributions to multilateral cooperation, including in global public health and pandemic response.” It added that he is eager to collaborate with his Taiwanese counterpart in the future “on a full range of issues.”

Meanwhile, the China Mission in Geneva responded to the meeting by calling on Washington to “halt all official interactions with the Taiwan region” and insisted that Taiwan’s participation in international organizations must be in accordance with the “one-China” principle. It said that Beijing “firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between the U.S. and the Taiwan region of China” and urged the U.S. to follow the “one-China principle” and the three U.S.-China joint communiques.

Visits like these have been increasingly regular since the U.S. Department of State updated its guidelines for exchanges with Taiwan in April, encouraging more contacts between American and Taiwanese officials.

On May 25, the U.S. charge d’affaires in Japan met with his Taiwan counterpart, while the American embassy in France invited the Taiwan envoy for lunch on May 1. On July 13, the charge d’affaires of the U.S. embassy in Hungary, Marc Dillard, invited Taiwan’s envoy to the Central European nation, Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), to his official residence, where they shared their views on issues of common concern.
U.S.
Taiwan
Geneva
Benjamin Moeling
Su Ying-chun
TECO
China

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight
U.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight
2021/08/01 11:38
Taiwan military to design new armored vehicle
Taiwan military to design new armored vehicle
2021/08/01 11:25
Taiwan president thanks Lithuania for vaccine donation
Taiwan president thanks Lithuania for vaccine donation
2021/08/01 09:59
Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards
Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards
2021/07/31 18:27
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
2021/07/31 15:39

Updated : 2021-08-01 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas