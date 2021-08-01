Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Foxconn founder suggests Taiwan shower Olympic athletes with cash

NT$100 million suitable for gold medalists: Gou

  516
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 15:47
Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) and table tennis player Chuang Chih-yuan 

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (left) and table tennis player Chuang Chih-yuan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) suggested in a Facebook post on Saturday (July 31) that the Taiwanese government should increase the prize money for Olympic medalists by doling out NT$100 million (US$ 3.58 million) to gold winners and NT$10 million to any athlete who breaks an Olympic or world record.

The Taiwanese government’s monetary rewards for Olympic medalists, as well as medalists at other designated international sporting events, are among the most lucrative in the world. Currently, Taiwan hands out NT$20 million to each Olympic gold medalist, NT$7 million to each silver medalist, and NT$5 million to each bronze medalist.

According to Gou, this is not enough. The tycoon has suggested an Olympic gold medalist receive NT$100 million; a silver medalist NT$80 million; a bronze medalist NT$50 million; and for anyone who finishes fourth, NT$20 million.

Taiwan’s current gold medal prize of NT$20 million ranks the third-highest in the world, only trailing behind Singapore’s US$1 million and Indonesia’s US$745,000.

The U.S. only gives US$37,500, which is 1/19 of Taiwan's offer, to an Olympic gold medalist. Countries such as the U.K., Norway, and Sweden do not give Olympic medalists any extra prizes, according to an Elle Magazine report.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng's (鄭運鵬) said the idea of pushing for more lucrative monetary rewards for athletes is a relic of authoritarian-era thinking, CNA reported.

To improve the nation’s athletic competitiveness, the government should simply encourage more children to take up sports, encourage parents to support them, and give corporations more incentives to sponsor athletes, the legislator said.
Terry Gou
Olympic prize money
Olympic medalists
Cheng Yun-peng

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
TSMC, Foxconn near deal for purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/07/11 20:45
Beijing insists Taiwan purchase BioNTech vaccines through Shanghai Fosun
Beijing insists Taiwan purchase BioNTech vaccines through Shanghai Fosun
2021/07/06 11:15
Vaccine import bid by Buddhist Tzu Chi group receives Taiwan government support
Vaccine import bid by Buddhist Tzu Chi group receives Taiwan government support
2021/07/01 13:53
Taiwan, TSMC, Foxconn founder sign legal paperwork to import vaccine doses
Taiwan, TSMC, Foxconn founder sign legal paperwork to import vaccine doses
2021/06/26 13:20
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
2021/06/18 19:30

Updated : 2021-08-01 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas