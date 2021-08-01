Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek to have 4 nm chipset by year’s end: Analyst

Devices with new MediaTek chips expected out in Q1 of 2022

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 12:53
MediaTek chip (MediaTek image)

MediaTek chip (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek has said that its next flagship 5G chipset will be made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) 4 nm process.

The fabless chipmaker made the announcement over a regular earnings call last week, according to Bryan Ma, VP at market research agency International Data Corporation. The new chipsets are expected to go into production later this year.

The first devices running on MediaTek’s 4 nm chips are likely to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, Ma said. The chipset will supposedly appear in devices costing more than US$600, the analyst predicted.

MediaTek’s current flagship system-on-chip is the Dimensity 1200, which is made using TSMC’s 6 nm process. It’s seen as an affordable alternative to rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, which is fabricated using Samsung’s 5 nm node.
MediaTek
MediaTek TSMC
MediaTek 4 nm

