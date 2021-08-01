Taiwan’s MediaTek to have 4 nm chipset by year’s end: Analyst

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek has said that its next flagship 5G chipset will be made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) 4 nm process.

The fabless chipmaker made the announcement over a regular earnings call last week, according to Bryan Ma, VP at market research agency International Data Corporation. The new chipsets are expected to go into production later this year.

The first devices running on MediaTek’s 4 nm chips are likely to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, Ma said. The chipset will supposedly appear in devices costing more than US$600, the analyst predicted.

MediaTek’s current flagship system-on-chip is the Dimensity 1200, which is made using TSMC’s 6 nm process. It’s seen as an affordable alternative to rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, which is fabricated using Samsung’s 5 nm node.