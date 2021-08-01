Special exhibition launched for Indigenous Day in Taiwan

"ita/kita, power for us" exhibition. (National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall image) "ita/kita, power for us" exhibition. (National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Indigenous Day on Aug. 1 in Taiwan, the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall has launched a special exhibition called "ita/kita, power for us.”

The opening ceremony took place on Saturday (July 31), with a show put on by Indigenous singer Sangpuy Katatepan (桑布伊), who is known for performing songs of the Puyuma tribe. Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), Taiwan’s “Goddess of Weightlifting,” who is of the Amis tribe, sent her blessings online.

The exhibition is divided into 11 sections, ranging from nature to history, that give a glimpse into Indigenous culture. The works exhibited are all created by Indigenous artists, according to the Ministry of Culture. The giant rock at the entry is supposed to symbolize Jade Mountain.



Artwork by Eval Malinjinnan. (Taiwan News, Wendy Wu photo)

"Ita/kita" means "us" in many Taiwanese Indigenous languages, as well as other Austronesian languages, and also indicates the solidarity and harmony of Taiwanese people, said the curator, Masao Aki (馬紹・阿紀).

"We will improve our understanding of Indigenous peoples by appreciating their culture and contributions to society," said Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得).

Indigenous Day was born to honor the recertification movement of the Indigenous in 2005, said Icyang Parod (夷將・拔路兒), director of Council of Indigenous Peoples.

The exhibition runs from Aug. 1-11. To make a reservation, visit the website of National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.