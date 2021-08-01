Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Special exhibition launched for Indigenous Day in Taiwan

Indigenous singer Sangpuy Katatepan performs, with virtual appearance by ‘Goddess of Weightlifting’ Kuo Hsing-chun

  130
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News
2021/08/01 15:38
"ita/kita, power for us" exhibition. (National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall image) 

"ita/kita, power for us" exhibition. (National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Indigenous Day on Aug. 1 in Taiwan, the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall has launched a special exhibition called "ita/kita, power for us.”

The opening ceremony took place on Saturday (July 31), with a show put on by Indigenous singer Sangpuy Katatepan (桑布伊), who is known for performing songs of the Puyuma tribe. Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), Taiwan’s “Goddess of Weightlifting,” who is of the Amis tribe, sent her blessings online.

The exhibition is divided into 11 sections, ranging from nature to history, that give a glimpse into Indigenous culture. The works exhibited are all created by Indigenous artists, according to the Ministry of Culture. The giant rock at the entry is supposed to symbolize Jade Mountain.

Special exhibition launched for Indigenous Day in Taiwan
Artwork by Eval Malinjinnan. (Taiwan News, Wendy Wu photo)

"Ita/kita" means "us" in many Taiwanese Indigenous languages, as well as other Austronesian languages, and also indicates the solidarity and harmony of Taiwanese people, said the curator, Masao Aki (馬紹・阿紀).

"We will improve our understanding of Indigenous peoples by appreciating their culture and contributions to society," said Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得).

Indigenous Day was born to honor the recertification movement of the Indigenous in 2005, said Icyang Parod (夷將・拔路兒), director of Council of Indigenous Peoples.

The exhibition runs from Aug. 1-11. To make a reservation, visit the website of National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.
exhibition
Indigenous
art
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards
Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards
2021/07/31 18:27
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
China’s threats have gained Taiwan international support
2021/07/31 15:39
Taiwan starts study on efficacy of mixing AZ, Moderna COVID vaccines
Taiwan starts study on efficacy of mixing AZ, Moderna COVID vaccines
2021/07/31 15:33
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
2021/07/31 11:40
Taiwan GDP grows 7.47% for Q2 amid strong export demand
Taiwan GDP grows 7.47% for Q2 amid strong export demand
2021/07/31 11:16

Updated : 2021-08-01 17:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas
Taiwan opposes easing restrictions on vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas