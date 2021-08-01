Taiwan’s TSMC says gas contamination at Tainan plant will not affect shipments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Saturday (July 31) that gas contamination at one of its fabs in Tainan will not affect semiconductor shipments.

According to Nikkei, TSMC on Thursday night (July 29) discovered that some of its production lines at Fab 18 in the Southern Taiwan Science Park apparently received some shipments of contaminated gas from suppliers. The Taiwanese chipmaker told Nikkei that the problematic gas was replaced with other gases.

The company said that it is carrying out detailed follow-up operations to make sure product quality is not affected. TSMC said that after an internal review, it does not expect the contaminated gas incident will delay chip deliveries, according to CNA.

Fab 18 in Tainan is responsible for the production of the company’s current leading-edge commercial chips made on its 5-nanometer process. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is currently gearing up for Apple’s upcoming release of iPhones and Mac computers, with all of the Apple processors used in these devices made at Fab 18.