Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC says gas contamination at Tainan plant will not affect shipments

TSMC’s Fab 18 is responsible for all Apple iPhone, Mac computer processor production

  105
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/01 11:06
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Saturday (July 31) that gas contamination at one of its fabs in Tainan will not affect semiconductor shipments.

According to Nikkei, TSMC on Thursday night (July 29) discovered that some of its production lines at Fab 18 in the Southern Taiwan Science Park apparently received some shipments of contaminated gas from suppliers. The Taiwanese chipmaker told Nikkei that the problematic gas was replaced with other gases.

The company said that it is carrying out detailed follow-up operations to make sure product quality is not affected. TSMC said that after an internal review, it does not expect the contaminated gas incident will delay chip deliveries, according to CNA.

Fab 18 in Tainan is responsible for the production of the company’s current leading-edge commercial chips made on its 5-nanometer process. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is currently gearing up for Apple’s upcoming release of iPhones and Mac computers, with all of the Apple processors used in these devices made at Fab 18.
TSMC
TSMC gas contamination
TSMC iPhone
TSMC Mac computer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s chip makers need to make most of dominance
Taiwan’s chip makers need to make most of dominance
2021/07/31 17:00
Taiwan’s TSMC gets government approval to build 2 nm fab
Taiwan’s TSMC gets government approval to build 2 nm fab
2021/07/29 15:31
Taiwan’s TSMC led patent race in first half of 2021
Taiwan’s TSMC led patent race in first half of 2021
2021/07/27 17:07
Intel renames process nodes to mirror Taiwan’s TSMC
Intel renames process nodes to mirror Taiwan’s TSMC
2021/07/27 15:29
Taiwan’s TSMC mulling Germany for possible European fab
Taiwan’s TSMC mulling Germany for possible European fab
2021/07/26 14:19

Updated : 2021-08-01 12:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
Retired Taiwan general tells military to overthrow DPP, surrender to China
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
World waking up to fallacy of 'Chinese Taipei' compromise
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Italy's most popular newspaper shows Taiwan's name, flag on Olympic medal table
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Duo grab Taiwan's second gold in men's badminton at Olympics
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwanese weightlifter could take bronze if China's Hou found doping
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
Taiwan opens up vaccine registration to foreigners without health insurance cards
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
2 Taiwanese women get shot at gold in 25-meter pistol finals
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
Taiwan still requires fully vaccinated arrivals to quarantine, except for Olympians
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 21 local COVID cases, no deaths